Former Chalmette star Mitchell Robinson to skip college, enter NBA Draft in 2018

Former Chalmette star Mitchell Robinson to skip college, enter NBA Draft in 2018

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Mitchell Robinson led his Chalmette Owls to the 5A semi-finals. Source: Nola.com Mitchell Robinson led his Chalmette Owls to the 5A semi-finals. Source: Nola.com

Former Chalmette star Mitchell Robinson is taking the road less traveled on his path to the NBA Draft. According to a report by Yahoo Sports, the 7-foot center will skip college, and focus on preparing for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Robinson, who led the Owls to a 5A state semi-final berth, enrolled at Western Kentucky for two weeks this summer. He left the school, and got a release from the Hilltoppers. Robinson visited LSU, UNO, and Kansas, but would still have to sit out the upcoming season if he transferred. He could appeal to play in 2017-18, but the NCAA could shoot down that option.

Robinson was a McDonald's All-American, and considered a top 20 recruit by many scouting services. He's projected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

