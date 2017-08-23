Former Chalmette star Mitchell Robinson to skip college, enter NBA Draft in 2018

Former Chalmette star Mitchell Robinson is taking the road less traveled on his path to the NBA Draft. According to a report by Yahoo Sports, the 7-foot center will skip college, and focus on preparing for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Robinson, who led the Owls to a 5A state semi-final berth, enrolled at Western Kentucky for two weeks this summer. He left the school, and got a release from the Hilltoppers. Robinson visited LSU, UNO, and Kansas, but would still have to sit out the upcoming season if he transferred. He could appeal to play in 2017-18, but the NCAA could shoot down that option.

Robinson was a McDonald's All-American, and considered a top 20 recruit by many scouting services. He's projected to be a first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

