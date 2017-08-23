Scathing Inspector General letter calls for city control of Sewerage and Water Board

The New Orleans Inspector General, who has been critical of the Sewerage and Water board in the past, sent a scathing letter to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the New Orleans City Council urging them to take control of the troubled agency.

The IG said after five years of reports that confirmed the board's poor performance, wasteful and inefficient practices, Ed Quatrevaux is once again recommending the utility be returned to city control.

In the letter, Quatrevaux said that would ensure the agency would have to report to the mayor like all other city departments.

“After five years of OIG reports that confirmed the S&WB’s poor performance and wasteful and inefficient practices, I close today’s letter with the same recommendation: New Orleans needs to return the S&WB to city control; the Sewerage & Water Department should report to the mayor like all the other departments. Oversight can then be improved through policy and citizens dissatisfied with the S&WB could complain at the polls when they received poor services.”

A city spokesman said the main focus right now is stabilizing the drainage system, especially during hurricane season so the public can again have trust and confidence in the infrastructure.

