Harvey forecast to be a major hurricane as it approaches the Texas coast

Tropical Storm Harvey is rapidly gaining strength and is forecast to be a major hurricane as it approaches the central Texas coast.

Life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding are expected to accompany Harvey.

At 10 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Harvey was located 360 miles southeast of O’Connor, Texas and 365 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

A turn toward the northwest is expected later today, and Harvey's forward speed is forecast to slow down during the next couple of days.

Harvey is moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Rapid strengthening is forecast and Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches the Texas coast.

On the forecast track, Harvey will approach the middle Texas coast on Friday and make landfall Friday night or early Saturday. It will then stall near the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

Watches and warnings:

A storm surge warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass Texas

A storm surge watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande and north of San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Matagorda, Texas

A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Matagorda to High Island, Texas and south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A hurricane watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan, Mexico

The next complete advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Harvey will be issued at 10 a.m.

