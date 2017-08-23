Harvey picking up strength, gaining speed in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Harvey is picking up speed and gaining strength as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

At 7 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Harvey was located 380 miles southeast of O’Connor, Texas and 335 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

The system is moving at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds are 60 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Harvey is expected to become a hurricane by Friday.

A track toward the northwest or north-northwest at a faster forward speed is expected for the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, Harvey will approach the southern Texas coast on Friday.

Watches and warnings:

A storm surge warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass Texas

A storm surge watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande and north of San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Matagorda, Texas

A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Matagorda to High Island, Texas and south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A hurricane watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A tropical storm watch is effect for south of the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan, Mexico

Tropical-storm-force winds are most likely to start over south Texas Friday morning. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Harvey pic.twitter.com/ivGNNn56HJ — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

The next complete advisory from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Harvey will be issued at 10 a.m.

