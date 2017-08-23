Hurricane Harvey packing 85 mph winds heads to the Texas coast

Hurricane Harvey in continuing to intensify as it churns toward Texas.

As of 1 p.m., the center of Hurricane Harvey is located about 335 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and about 325 miles south-southeast of Port O’Connor Texas.

Data from Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Additional rapid strengthening is forecast, and Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday before it reaches the middle Texas coast.

Hurricane force winds extend up to 25 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center of the system.

Harvey is heading north-northwest at 10 mph. A turn toward the northwest is expected later today, and Harvey's forward speed is forecast to slow down during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey will approach the middle Texas coast on Friday and make landfall Friday night or early Saturday and then stall near the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

Watches and warnings:

A storm surge warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass Texas

A storm surge watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande and north of San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Matagorda, Texas

A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Matagorda to High Island, Texas and south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande

A hurricane watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan, Mexico

The next complete advisory on Hurricane Harvey will come from the National Hurricane Center at 4 p.m.

