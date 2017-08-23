NHC: Remnants of Harvey close to reforming into a tropical depression

Satellite images, reconnaissance data and surface observations indicate the remnants of Harvey are close to redeveloping into a tropical depression over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, according to a tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center.

The area of disturbance is located about 150 miles west of Merida, Mexico.

Advisories will likely be re-initiated at 10 a.m. on the system, the NHC said.

The low is forecast to move to the northwest at about 10 mph across the western Gulf of Mexico, possibly reaching the northwestern Gulf coast late Friday.

This system is likely to slow down once it reaches the coast, increasing the threat of a prolonged period of heavy rainfall and flooding across portions of Texas and Louisiana into early next week.

Harvey could also produce storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane force winds along portions of the Texas coast later this week.

Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches could be required later Wednesday for portions of the coast of northeastern Mexico, Texas, and southwestern Louisiana.

The chance for the remnants of Harvey to reform in the next 48 hours are high at nearly 100 percent.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.