Tropical Depression Harvey has reformed in the Gulf of Mexico.

At 10 a.m. the center of Tropical Depression Harvey was located about 535 miles southwest of Port O’Connor, Texas and about 470 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

Maximum sustained winds are 35 mph. The system is moving toward the northwest at 9 mph.

On the forecast track, Harvey should be approaching the Texas coast late Friday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the coast of Texas from Port Mansfield to High Island.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the coast of Texas from north of Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the coast of Texas from the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield and from north of San Luis Pass to High Island.

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of Mexico from Boca De Catan to the Mouth of the Rio Grande.

The next intermediate advisory from the National Hurricane Center will be issued at 1 p.m.

The next complete advisory will be issued at 4 p.m.

