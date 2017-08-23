NOPD searching for person of interest in an attempted armed robbery

With a stable of very capable running backs, there's been no shortage of competition throughout Saints training camp.more>>
The American Red Cross offered a series of tips for residents on how to prepare their homes, cars, pets, and families against the threat of possible heavy rain or flooding from the tropical system named Harvey.more>>
The storm is expected to slowly strengthen and move in the general direction of the middle and lower Texas coastline for the remainder of the week.more>>
A tropical depression has formedmore>>
New Orleans police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an attempted robbery on the North I-10 Service Road last Tuesday.more>>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.more>>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.more>>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.more>>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody, Horry County Police confirmed. Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.more>>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.more>>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.more>>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.more>>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.more>>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."more>>
