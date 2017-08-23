NOPD searching for person of interest in an attempted armed robbery

New Orleans police are looking for a person of interest in connection with an attempted armed robbery on the North I-10 Service Road last Tuesday.

The victim told police that around 9:45 p.m. on August 15, he was returning to his home from a grocery store. As he approached his doorstep in the 8500 block of the North I-10 Service Road, he heard a voice from behind tell him to get on the ground and to hand over his money.

The suspect acted as if he were complying with the unknown perpetrator, but then turned around and engaged in a struggle with the perpetrator.

The victim realized the perpetrator had a handgun and grabbed the gun in an attempt to take it. During the struggle, both men fell to the ground and the perpetrator allegedly shot the victim in the lower right thigh. He then fled the scene without any money or items from the victim.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators subsequently learned the vehicle was registered to 33-year-old Quintas Jones.

The victim told police the perpetrator was a light-skinned black man about six feet tall between 19 and 24 years old.

Jones is being sought for questioning, as detectives believe he may have valuable information regarding this incident.

Jones is not wanted as a suspect in this incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Quintas Jones is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

