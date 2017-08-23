WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards updates Harvey response - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards updates Harvey response

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Gov. John Bel Edwards will provide updates on the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

The news conference is expected to start around 12:30 p.m.

