TD Harvey headed to Texas coast; LA could see impacts this weekend

Harvey is once again a tropical depression and likely to become a hurricane.

The remnants of former tropical storm Harvey have regenerated into a tropical depression over the Bay of Campeche. The storm is expected to slowly strengthen and move in the general direction of the middle and lower Texas coastline for the remainder of the week.

At this time, we don't expect to see direct impacts from the storm until late in the weekend at the earliest. Marine conditions will likely get worse especially east of the Mississippi River.

We will have to pay attention even though we are not in the cone of error, because we are on the east or wet side of the storm. There is the potential for heavy rains developing as we get into the late weekend and early next week. There can be shifts in the forecast and the energy expected to lift this system away will not start to move southeast for several days so there is a high degree of uncertainty where the moisture from this system will eventually end up. Stay tuned to FOX 8 and keep track of what's happening with our weather and news apps.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.