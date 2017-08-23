Mark Ingram, running backs feature most depth on roster

With a stable of very capable running backs, there's been no shortage of competition throughout Saints training camp.

“I've been a part of a lot of great rooms in New Orleans, but this, from top to bottom, this is probably the best group,” says Mark Ingram. “We've just got to keep working and keep improving.”

Just look at rookie Alvin Kamara, for example. He's made nothing but explosive plays through two preseason games, which only makes his fellow halfbacks that haven't seen the field, such as Ingram, that much hungrier.

“Anytime somebody's making plays, it makes you want to go out there and make plays too,” says Ingram. “That's the competitive nature of this game and the competitive nature that I have as a player. I want the ball. Adrian wants the ball. Alvin wants the ball. Cadet wants the ball. Lasco wants the ball. All of us want the ball. If you have a running back that doesn't want the ball, that's an issue.”

That being said, Ingram says that as a group, they're taking a patient approach and not sweating who gets how many touches.

“Whatever's asked of us to do, we're all more than willing to do it, and we're all capable of doing it,” says Ingram, who’s notably expanded his skill set over the last two seasons. “We just prepare like every role is your role.”

Ingram adds that getting in sync shouldn't be a problem once he does finally get on the field alongside Drew Brees because they've been practicing together constantly. But at the same time, he admits that there's nothing that can truly duplicate NFL game action. We’ll see how much Payton needs to see, if any at all, from his prized starters like Ingram, Adrian Peterson and Brees on Saturday.

