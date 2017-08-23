Bourbon Street repair work to take longer, more than doubles in cost

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
The first phase of construction work on along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter will now take even longer to finish.
With a stable of very capable running backs, there's been no shortage of competition throughout Saints training camp.
The American Red Cross offered a series of tips for residents on how to prepare their homes, cars, pets, and families against the threat of possible heavy rain or flooding from the tropical system named Harvey.
The storm is expected to slowly strengthen and move in the general direction of the middle and lower Texas coastline for the remainder of the week.
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.
Burned remains found on the mother's farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.
Charges against 46-year-old Valarie Rena Patterson of Mobile have been upgraded to manslaughter.
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
On Thursday, August 17 at 11:48 pm, 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten was shot while in the driver seat of her white Pontiac G6. She was shot once int he upper back and pronounced dead on scene.
This morning, Tropical Depression Harvey developed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and continues to drift northward as it gradually strengthens.
