Coast Guard crews pull man from water after a fire on a trawling vessel

The Coast Guard got a call Wednesday about a person in the water about 25 miles west of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans say around 5 a.m., they learned a 42-foot trawling vessel was on fire with one person aboard.

The Coast Guard says it directed the launch of a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew from Coast Guard station Grand Isle to assist the person. The boat crew arrived on the scene at 6:47 a.m. and found a man in the water. The crew pulled the man out of the water and took him to the Leeville Boat Launch. He is reportedly in stable condition.

