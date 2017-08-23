Travel Experts: Low-cost airlines likely to get new competition

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority - East is responsible for the parish's drainage system.more>>
The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority - East is responsible for the parish's drainage system.more>>
Because tropical systems march to their own orders city and state emergency planners have ramped up their readiness efforts ahead of what Harvey might have in mind for parts of the state.more>>
Because tropical systems march to their own orders city and state emergency planners have ramped up their readiness efforts ahead of what Harvey might have in mind for parts of the state.more>>
It's one of the biggest questions facing parents these days; when to get their kids a cell phone. Now, a group of parents behind a nationwide petition are asking parents to "Wait Until 8th".more>>
It's one of the biggest questions facing parents these days; when to get their kids a cell phone. Now, a group of parents behind a nationwide petition are asking parents to "Wait Until 8th".more>>
The Coast Guard got a call Wednesday about a person in the water about 25 miles west of Grand Isle, Louisiana.more>>
The Coast Guard got a call Wednesday about a person in the water about 25 miles west of Grand Isle, Louisiana.more>>
In an abundance of caution, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority began closing two monster flood gates, protecting much of the city of New Orleans today.more>>
In an abundance of caution, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Authority began closing two monster flood gates, protecting much of the city of New Orleans today.more>>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.more>>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.more>>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.more>>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.more>>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.more>>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.more>>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.more>>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.more>>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.more>>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.more>>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.more>>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.more>>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.more>>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.more>>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.more>>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.more>>