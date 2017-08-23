Travel Experts: Low-cost airlines likely to get new competition

Sun Country's new CEO has already announced plans to configure airplanes in a way that would decrease legroom for passengers. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Some travel experts think a small airline will position itself to lure your business away from low-cost carriers, like Southwest and JetBlue.

According to Travel+Leisure, Sun Country airlines is considering the implementation of a new plan that would expand service across the country. The plan would offer lower fares and tack on fees for baggage and in-flight amenities. The airline currently works as a seasonal and regional carrier with a hub in Minneapolis.

Sun Country's new CEO has already announced plans to configure airplanes in a way that would decrease legroom for passengers. That would put more passengers on each flight. "Our customers are leisure travelers who are generally paying for their trip with their own money," CEO Jude Bricker wrote in a memo explaining the new strategy. "While they value product and service, their behavior tells us that they care most about affordable airfare when making their travel decisions."

