City takes additional steps to prepare for Tropical Storm Harvey

Harvey has regained tropical storm strength as it drifts in the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and forecasters say it could become a hurricane.more>>
Pumps and generators are in place near the I-10 underpass on Carrollton Avenue ready to help get rid of any flood water if it starts to rise.more>>
Wednesday, the city's emergency preparedness and homeland security gave an update on preparations ahead of this weekend.more>>
In his NFL debut against the Chargers, rookie left tackle Ryan Ramczyk played 25 snaps; 21 of those snaps were viewed as positive.more>>
St. Tammany Parish residents believe a sales tax is being illegally imposed against them, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office is reviewing the tax's legality.more>>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.more>>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.more>>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.more>>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.more>>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.more>>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.more>>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.more>>
Victims are now taking to the witness stand as the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexual assault continues.more>>
