Who Dat: Saints fan fest marks final day of training camp

Who Dats have one last chance to see the New Orleans Saints at training camp Thursday.
It’s the final day of training camp for the fans, but the Saints still have more time on their own.
Thursday, they welcome the Houston Texans to a joint practice, which is open to the public.
However, there are no more tickets currently available.
Training camp officially ends Friday.
The Saints will have a walk-through to prepare for the first preseason game in the Mercedes Benz Superdome this Saturday.
While fans will get the chance to watch the Saints and the Texans practice together, coaches say the joint practices give the teams a unique opportunity to see what works and what doesn’t.
Fans will get to take part in fan fest which features a bunch of fun attractions for the kids.
But ultimately it gives them a chance to see their favorite players up close and personal.
The Saints will have another practice Friday ahead of the preseason matchup with the Texans on Saturday.
Saints fans can catch the pre-game on FOX 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.
After the game, watch the wrap-up and FOX 8 News this weekend.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
