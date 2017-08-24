Local First Traffic: Vehicle fire slows I-10 west at Orleans Avenue

Local First Traffic: Vehicle fire slows I-10 west at Orleans Ave - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A vehicle fire has slowed traffic Interstate 10 west bound at Orleans Avenue.

The stretch between Orleans Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue was closed earlier as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

A FOX 8 viewer reported traffic is backed up to Gentilly Boulevard.

