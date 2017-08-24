Landrieu, city officials say New Orleans is ready for Harvey

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and a host of city public safety officials tried to reassure the public the city will be able to handle what Tropical Storm Harvey might bring.

Landrieu said city leaders are constant contact with local, state, and federal government officials coordinating preparations.

“I have requested that FEMA pre-position resources in the event they are needed,” Landrieu said.

NEW: #Harvey is quickly intensifying & is now forecast to be a category 3 #hurricane at landfall in Texas. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HCm45fz9N0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

The city has also positioned high-water vehicles, boats, barricades, pumps, and generators in several flood prone areas in case the water starts to rise.

Landrieu said resident should remain calm but do “all they can” to be ready including cleaning out nearby catch basins.

“There is no need to panic, but there is a need to be well prepared,” Landrieu said.

Landrieu said the city will announce sandbag locations on Thursday, but urged citizens to prepare for heavy rain over the next week as the system develops.

Landrieu said all pumping stations will be properly staffed and that 105 of 120 pumps are in operating order.

“While pumping capacity has improved since August 5, we remain in a diminished state of drainage capacity until more of our turbines and pumps are fully restored,” Landrieu said.

He went on to note that some areas would see localized flooding even if the drainage system was at full capacity if National Weather Service rain predictions for Harvey are accurate.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison said NOPD would be staffed at 100 percent to answer the possible threat from Harvey.

“We will utilize high water vehicles should the need arise,” Harrison said.

