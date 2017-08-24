Saints-Texans Joint Practice: Instant Reaction

As the Saints wrap up Training Camp 2017, the Houston Texans came to town for a joint practice before Saturday's preseason game. The teams met last summer in Houston before a preseason game. The following are a series of story lines from Thursday's practice:

#Saints and #Texans working out together on Airline Dr. Final day of training camp for Saints. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/epEyOn2sqM — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 24, 2017

Saints Texans joint practice pic.twitter.com/9HlWHNMr84 — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 24, 2017

Both of the Saints first round picks have now left joint practice vs Texans. CB Marshon Lattimore and LT Ryan Ramczyk. — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganTV) August 24, 2017

Adrian Peterson wowed the crowd with a reception down the field with two defenders draped on him. Excellent effort and concentration. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 24, 2017

Joel Heath just sacked Drew Brees immediately on the first play of these team drills. Not sure who got beat. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 24, 2017

Kamara another big run during team. Much better pure running back than I originally realized. Very smooth, great vision. — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 24, 2017

Ted Ginn muffs a punt, then fielded the next one cleanly. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 24, 2017

The Saints waived former Tulane WR Xavier Rush. A little surprising. Thought he was making some plays in limited action. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 24, 2017

Another day, another Tommylee Lewis sighting down the field in 11-on-11. All he's done throughout camp is consistently make plays. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 24, 2017

Texans RB Tyler Ervin just got wide open on a wheel route for a long TD vs. Saints starting D. Couldn't tell who botched coverage. — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) August 24, 2017

Sterling Moore is having a good day coverage. Has had a few PBUs in 11s — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) August 24, 2017

Want the best Saints coverage at your fingertips? Download the FINAL PLAY app for the latest news and video. Plus, there’s a chance to win a Saints Getaway in New Orleans. Download here: fox8live.com/finalplay

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.