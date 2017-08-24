Saints-Texans Joint Practice: Instant Reaction - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints-Texans Joint Practice: Instant Reaction

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8 Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8
(WVUE) -

As the Saints wrap up Training Camp 2017, the Houston Texans came to town for a joint practice before Saturday's preseason game. The teams met last summer in Houston before a preseason game. The following are a series of story lines from Thursday's practice:

 Want the best Saints coverage at your fingertips? Download the FINAL PLAY app for the latest news and video. Plus, there’s a chance to win a Saints Getaway in New Orleans. Download here: fox8live.com/finalplay

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly