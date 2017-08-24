Saints ramp up security in the dome

If you're planning to go to the Saints first pre-season home game, you'll notice an enhanced security system in place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Starting Saturday night, fans will walk-through metal detectors at all entry gates in an effort to enhance safety and security. This new security, which was mandated by the NFL is the latest layer of protection to keep fans safe.

There will continue to be screeners at each entrance, checking bags for weapons and other prohibited items. Remember, you're only allowed to carry clear, see-through bags. From there, fans will then head towards the metal detectors. Prior to entering, you'll be asked to remove any cell phones, keys, cameras and other large metal objects. Those items will be returned to you after you go through the detectors. Items that don't need to be taken off or removed include coins, jackets, wallets, watches or small jewelry.

The NFL has supplied a list of prohibited items. Those include:

Cans, bottles, weapons, fireworks, contraband, video cameras, cameras with lens exceeding six inches, recording devices, sticks/poles/selfie sticks, GoPros, beach balls, laser pointers, mace, artificial noise makers and containers of any kind.

All bags are prohibited other than clear vinyl bags no larger than 12 inches wide and 12 inches tall and six inches deep, gallon Ziploc bags (limit of one) and small clutch purses no larger than 6.5 inches wide and 4 inches high.

Non-clear diaper bags are prohibited.

A clear diaper bag is permitted, subject to the normal size restrictions.

Each member of a family, including children, will be allowed to carry an approved clear bag and clutch purse into the stadium.

Any other item determined unacceptable by management will be prohibited.

The game starts Saturday night at 7 pm, when the Saints take on the Texans. The game will air on WVUE Fox 8 TV. A pre-game show begins our coverage at 6:30 pm.

