David: Quiet for now, Harvey next week?

As Harvey continues to get stronger over the Gulf, our weather will be pretty quiet into Saturday. There will be a chance for showers and storms and a few could produce heavy rain. Otherwise look for a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 90.

Things could begin to change late on Sunday as moisture from Harvey moves into the area. Depending on the eventual track of Harvey, we could see flooding rains and storm surge by early next week. Stay tuned for updates over the weekend on the eventual track of Harvey.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.