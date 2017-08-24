After Further Review: Five takes Saints vs Texans joint practice

J.J. Watt is part of one of the best defensive fronts in football (Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8)

Take One: Two minute success

The first team offense’s first drive during two-minute may have been the finest period the Saints have had this camp. Drew Brees was on point and finished 6/7. His lone incompletion was intentional as he threw at Travaris Cadet’s feet when a screen was busted up. The drive ended when Brees found Brandon Coleman wide open in the end zone.

Defensively, they stopped the Texans on both of their two-minute drills. All in all, it was the most encouraging part of practice. Winning in two-minute usually equates to winning in games.

Take Two: Kamara, again

Another day, another impressive run by Alvin Kamara. During team, Kamara took a handoff, burst through the middle then kicked into a fifth gear to take it to the house for a 65-yard score.

After observing the plays Kamara has made and the personnel packages that he’s made them in, I’ve realized that I underestimated him as a complete running back. There’s no doubt he’ll be used as the pass-catcher out of the backfield like Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush, but he’s also a better pure running back than both of those two.

Take Three: Lattimore and Ramczyk leave practice

Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk both left practice early Thursday. It’s unfortunate because both have had solid camps thus far and both were settling into the starting lineups at their respective positions. Hopefully, it’s nothing major but the Saints would be wise to use caution when bringing them back to the field.

Take Four: Plays of the Day

During seven-on-sevens, Adrian Peterson caught a 30-yard wheel route for a touchdown. That’s the first time I can recall seeing him run that route this camp.

Marcus Williams had a nice PBU during seven –on-seven red zone. To demonstrate his ball skills, after he knocked the ball the receiver got his hands on and sort of fumbled it into the air. Williams caught it off the deflection but was already out of bounds.

Sterling Moore had two nice pass break-ups during the same drill.

Take Five: Other Observations

Three bad snaps from center Josh LeRibeus Thursday. This has become epidemic this camp.

I’d have serious pause if I were Sean Payton if Ramczyk can’t go Saturday about playing Drew Brees given the front they’ll be facing. Khalif Barnes and Bryce Harris are a significant step down. It was was downright unfair trying to watch Barnes block JaDeveon Clowney today.

Chase Daniel overthrew Coleman on an in cut that resulted in a Texans’ interception.

Travin Dural was out of his red non-contact jersey Thursday.

