FFF: The case for only two preseason NFL games, where to watch McGregor-Mayweather in NOLA

In this edition of FFF, I try to rid ourselves of four preseason games, an outlandish Twitter post by a soccer player, and where to watch "the big one" between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Conor "Notorious" McGregor.

FOOTBALL

I've said it before, I'll say it again, FOUR preseason games is way too many. Give me two, AT THE MOST. If that means 18 regular season games, then so be it. I know the owners need to make their money back somehow with only one home preseason game.

Watching the Saints first two preseason games with no Drew Brees has been tough. He's never played in a fourth preseason game with the Saints, and that's not starting now. So Saturday night, gear up Saints fans, it's your only shot to see No. 9 this preseason. Brees broke down the reasons he'll play in one game this exhibition season, and he has some very valid points.

"I know that there's a plan. I know there are a lot of reps that you're trying to give guys. Times based upon what the rest of the unit looks like, decisions are made to 'hey let's just take another opportunity to rest guys and get guys healthy'. Bottom line is how do we put ourselves in the best position to be successful Week One and be the most healthy (we can be). For me, I think having practice against Los Angeles for three days last week (was valuable), a lot of good reps there. So you can almost say that replaced what the value of 15 plays would have been in the game because we got a lot of reps. This being the third preseason game, typically is when we play more. I expect us to and we'll see how we do.

Two preseason games, Brees plays one, and sits one. Four preseason games, he sits three. I get one game of Brees either way. Let's make it happen Commissioner Goodell.

FÚTBOL

Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced on Twitter he was re-signing with Manchester United. Usually players accompany a tweet with a picture signing their new contract, maybe a few emojis in the post, oh not Zlatan. He's one of a kind, so it had to be over the top. Mission accomplished.

FOOD

The most hyped fight of the year takes place Saturday night in Las Vegas between Floyd "Money" Mayweather (49-0) and Conor "Notorious" McGregor. Mayweather is a massive favorite in this fight, and he should be. McGregor is an MMA fighter, with no professional boxing matches under his belt. It's a can't-miss event if you're a boxing fan. It's $99.99 on pay-per-view. If that's too rich for your blood, I found some options in the New Orleans-area to watch the spectacle.

A prime spot for Saints fans leaving the game could be Happy's on Poydras. It's $20 entry, which comes with two beer tickets. Specials they're running include $15 buckets of Miller Lite and Coors Light.

Another spot right by the Dome, Dave and Buster's, has different levels for admission. $20 to get in the door, or food and drink packages that range between $50 and $60.

In the Lower Garden District, Tracey's Original Irish Bar is charging $30.

Barcadia is an option for those in the Warehouse District. The bar on Tchoupitoulas St. is charging $20 general admission, and $100 for a table of four.

Staying on Tchoupitoulas, The District also has packages for the fight. Limited seating for $30, and reserved tables of four going between $200-$300 (that includes a bottler of liquor). Food specials will also be available.

Buffalo Wild Wings in Metairie, Elmwood, and Algiers are charging $25. They encourage to be there by 7:30 p.m.

For the French Quarter fight fans, you got American Sports Saloon on Decatur Street. Early-bird special is $25 online, and $40 at the door.

On Bourbon, Spirits is showing the Saints game, followed by the fight. $40 cover, and tables of four for $250.

Saints and Sinners, also on Bourbon, is $25 to get in the door, and $50 for VIP seats.

Manning's Restaurant on Fulton Street has numerous options for the "big fight." You can get general admission tickets for $22. You can get a two-top seats for $45. The "mother of all tickets" is a recliner chair, going for $229.50 a spot. All three of these options just get you in the door, drinks and food are extra, and taxes are added to your ticket. You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. Doors open at 6 pm, and you can take your seats in reserved areas at 9 pm.

In the middle of Harrah's Casino, Masquerade has ticket options also through Ticketmaster. General admission is $22.50, reserved seating is $52, and VIP section is $107.50. Tax not included in price.

