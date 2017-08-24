Source: Saints' Marshon Lattimore left practice after getting lightheaded

Saints first round pick Marshon Lattimore left practice early, Thursday, after getting light headed, according to a source. The injury is not considered serious.



Lattimore missed time earlier in camp with what was labeled a 'knee tweak.' Since his return, Lattimore has gotten work with the first team at cornerback.



His status for the Saturday's game is still unknown.

