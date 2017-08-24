After an anti-crime activist is shot at in his own neighborhood, some Lakeview residents say they need better technology to fight crime in their community.

Earlier this week, Gino Ascani chased four would-be thieves in his neighborhood. When he tried to stop them, one of the suspects fired two shots at him. Ascani wasn't hurt and he didn't return fire. The suspects took off but police caught them a short time later.

Thursday night at a Lakeview Crime Prevention District meeting, neighbors including Ascani told the board they need more crime cameras and they want an officer to live monitor those cameras.

"That situation the other night would not have happened to where a resident had to go outside and confront criminals. If the police had seen the car driving down the street, park it and four individuals get out the car and start checking handles," said Ascani.

"I think we need to look at other technology that can benefit our officers, I think that's what we're beginning to do, I think it's just going to take time for us to move in that direction being again the majority of what we focus on is the patrols because that is what has gotten us to the 1% crime rate in the city," said Lakeview Crime Prevention District Board President, Brian Anderson.

The board says they'll be buying 50 additional crime cameras to monitor entrance and exit points in Lakeview as well as cameras that will read license plates.

