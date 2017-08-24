Plaquemines Parish President, council at odds over drainage department staffing

There is a heated debated about how many employees are necessary to staff drainage pump stations in Plaquemines Parish.more>>
After an anti-crime activist is shot at in his own neighborhood, some Lakeview residents say they need better technology to fight crime in their community.more>>
Saints first round pick Marshon Lattimore left practice early after getting light headed, according to a source.more>>
In this edition of FFF, I try to rid ourselves of four preseason games, an outlandish Twitter post by a soccer play, and where to watch "the big one" between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Conor "Notorious" McGregor.more>>
People worried about flooding in the parish can pickup sandbags at four locations.more>>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."more>>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.more>>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.more>>
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.more>>
The Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a mandatory order of evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, due to Hurricane Harvey. The evacuation order includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier and Big Lake, according to Cameron Parish OHSEP Director Danny Lavergne.more>>
