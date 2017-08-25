Category 2 Harvey continues toward Texas, conditions expected to deteriorate through the day

Hurricane Harvey continues to approach the middle Texas coast as a Category 2 hurricane and the National Hurricane Center is urging preparations should be "rushed to completion."

At 7 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Harvey was located about 140 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and about 145 miles south-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.

Water levels starting to rise along TX coast. Life-threatening coastal flooding expected later today/tonight https://t.co/w7tvv0JMYo — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) August 25, 2017

Harvey is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph and forward speed is expected to decrease significantly during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast Friday night or early Saturday.

Harvey is then likely to stall or move slowly near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center of the storm.

Some strengthening is expected and Harvey is expected to be a major hurricane before it reaches the Texas coast.

The latest update on rainfall from WPC for #HurricaneHarvey. Extreme rainfall expected. Heed all warnings and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/H6mPznWbyb — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) August 25, 2017

Some strengthening is possible, and Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches the middle Texas coast.

The minimum central pressure reported by NOAA and Air Force planes was 950 millibars.

Watches and Warnings

A storm surge warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas

A storm surge watch is in effect for South of Port Mansfield, Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas

A tropical storm warning is in effect for North of Sargent to High Island, Texas and south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

A hurricane watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of the mouth of the Rio Grande River to Boca de Catan, Mexico

The next complete advisory will be issued by the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m.

