Hurricane Harvey expected to bring 'catastrophic flooding' to Texas

The outer rain bands of Hurricane Harvey are beginning to swipe lower and middle Texas coasts and the National Hurricane Center warns of "catastrophic flooding across portions of southern and southeastern Texas.

At 10 a.m., the eye of Hurricane Harvey was located about 115 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and about 120 miles south-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.

Harvey is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph and forward speed is expected to decrease significantly during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall on the middle Texas coast Friday night or early Saturday.

Harvey is then likely to stall or move slowly near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center of the storm.

A buoy located about 40 miles east of South Padre Island reported sustained winds of 42 mph with gusts as high was 54 mph.

Some strengthening is expected and Harvey is expected to be a major hurricane before it reaches the Texas coast.

The minimum central pressure reported by NOAA and Air Force planes was 947 millibars.

Watches and Warnings

A storm surge warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas

A storm surge watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas

A hurricane watch is in effect for south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Sargent to High Island, Texas and south of Port Mansfield, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande River

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of the mouth of the Rio Grande River to Boca de Catan, Mexico

The next intermediate advisory will be issued by the National Hurricane Center at 1 p.m., while the next complete advisory will be issued at 4 p.m.

