Over 7,600 without power in Gentilly

The outage is affecting areas mainly along Lake Pontchartrain between the University of New Orleans and City Park.more>>
The eye of Hurricane Harvey was located about 180 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and about 185 miles south-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.more>>
There is a heated debated about how many employees are necessary to staff drainage pump stations in Plaquemines Parish.more>>
After an anti-crime activist is shot at in his own neighborhood, some Lakeview residents say they need better technology to fight crime in their community.more>>
Saints first round pick Marshon Lattimore left practice early after getting light headed, according to a source.more>>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."more>>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.more>>
Florida has conducted its first execution in more than 18 months with the help of a drug that has never been used previously in any U.S. execution.more>>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.more>>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.more>>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”more>>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.more>>
A Hamilton mother is upset because she said school staff members unfairly deemed her daughter's shirt inappropriate.more>>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.more>>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.more>>
