Over 7,600 without power in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A large swath of New Orleans in the Gentilly neighborhood is without power Friday morning.

Over 7,600 Entergy customers are without power as crews work to restore power.

The outage is affecting areas mainly along Lake Pontchartrain between the University of New Orleans and City Park.

