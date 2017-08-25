Riverdale marks Willie Brooks' debut with win over Bonnabel

Willie Brooks' tenure as Riverdale head coach got off to a successful start Thursday in jamboree action against Bonnabel as the Rebels snuck past the Bruins, 7-6.

The game was scoreless at halftime but Riverdale's offense managed to get on the board in the second half when Christopher Butler found Andrew Sandifer for a 21-yard touchdown catch.

Saad Garadi's extra point proved to be the difference as Bonnabel's Torrence Bardell scored but the Bruins could not complete a two-point conversion.

Both teams kick off the regular season Friday, September 1st with Riverdale hosting Grace King while the Bruins open their season at Lusher.

FOX 8 Football Friday debuts that night with highlights from around the state, recruiting analysis a roundup of all the scores.

