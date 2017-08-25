NOPD searching for a missing juvenile

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

No photo of the missing girl is currently available.

Nagia Lacroix, 16, was last seen at her home in the 8800 block of Dinkins Street on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

The reporting person told police Lacroix left home after an argument.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Lacroix is described as being four feet eight inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nagia Lacroix is asked to call 911 or any Seventh District detective at 658-6070.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.