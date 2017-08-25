Fans call for Britney Spears statue to replace Confederate monument

The eye of Hurricane Harvey was located about 180 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and about 185 miles south-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.more>>
Five sandbagging locations are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Friday.more>>
The state shut down an early learning center in New Orleans Friday after a toddler let the facility and wandered several blocks before being found and returned.more>>
A new petition calls for the replacement of a Confederate statue with a hometown pop icon.more>>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.more>>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."more>>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.more>>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.more>>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”more>>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.more>>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.more>>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.more>>
A woman set a fire inside a Memphis Walmart on Thursday morning.more>>
