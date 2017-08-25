State shuts down learning center in New Orleans after child wanders away

The state shut down an early learning center in New Orleans Friday after a toddler let the facility and wandered several blocks before being found and returned.

The Louisiana Department of Education revoked the license of University Montessori School of Carrollton, located at 708 Burthe St.

The state received the complaint on Aug. 14.

The mother stated she received a phone call from the center on August 11 and was informed her 3-year-old daughter had fled the property that morning.

Two people found the child about two blocks away from the center and walked her an additional two blocks to the New Orleans School of Ballet, which the child recognized because she attended lessons there. The child's ballet teacher identified her and returned her to the early learning center.

The mother stated she did not receive a phone call reporting her child was missing until her child was returned an hour later.

"We are thankful this young child is safe, but we cannot ignore the negligence displayed in this instance," said State Superintendent John White. "The center failed in its responsibility to care for its students. That will not be tolerated."

