Orleans Parish begins handing out sandbags

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The possibility Hurricane Harvey may turn toward Louisiana sometime next week has state and local officials preparing for that possibility.

Orleans Parish will be handing out sand bags beginning Friday night.

Sandbagging locations at five fire stations are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Friday.

The locations will remain open around the clock.

  • 987 Robert E. Lee Boulevard - Lakeshore/Lake Vista
  • 2000 Martin Luther King Boulevard - Central City
  • 4115 Woodland Drive - Old Aurora
  • 2118 Elysian Fields -Seventh Ward
  • 5403 Reed Boulevard – New Orleans East

