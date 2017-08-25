Orleans Parish begins handing out sandbags

The possibility Hurricane Harvey may turn toward Louisiana sometime next week has state and local officials preparing for that possibility.

Orleans Parish will be handing out sand bags beginning Friday night.

Sandbagging locations at five fire stations are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Friday.

The locations will remain open around the clock.

987 Robert E. Lee Boulevard - Lakeshore/Lake Vista

2000 Martin Luther King Boulevard - Central City

4115 Woodland Drive - Old Aurora

2118 Elysian Fields -Seventh Ward

5403 Reed Boulevard – New Orleans East

