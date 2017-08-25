Harvey upgraded to Category 3 hurricane

Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
As of 2 p.m., Harvey was located at 27.2 North, 96.4 West, or about 85 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, TX, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts.more>>
Hurricane Harvey is expected to cross the Texas coastline overnight tonight as a Category 3 hurricane.more>>
In this edition of FFF, I try to rid ourselves of four preseason games, an outlandish Twitter post by a soccer play, and where to watch "the big one" between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Conor "Notorious" McGregor.more>>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.more>>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."more>>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.more>>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.more>>
Jamoni Merritt, 11, has bounced back two weeks after suffering second-and third-degree burns on 85 percent of her face.more>>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.more>>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.more>>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.more>>
