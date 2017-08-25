LIVE: Harvey upgraded to Category 3 hurricane; Mayor Landrieu to speak at 3PM

As of 2 p.m., Harvey was located at 27.2 North, 96.4 West, or about 85 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, TX, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts.more>>
As of 2 p.m., Harvey was located at 27.2 North, 96.4 West, or about 85 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, TX, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts.more>>
In this edition of FFF, I try to rid ourselves of four preseason games, an outlandish Twitter post by a soccer play, and where to watch "the big one" between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Conor "Notorious" McGregor.more>>
The state shut down an early learning center in New Orleans Friday after a toddler left the facility and wandered several blocks before being found and returned.more>>
The eye of Hurricane Harvey was located about 180 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas and about 185 miles south-southeast of Port O’Connor, Texas.more>>
Five sandbagging locations are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Friday.more>>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.more>>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.more>>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."more>>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.more>>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.more>>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.more>>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.more>>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”more>>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.more>>