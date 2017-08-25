LIVE: Harvey upgraded to Category 3 hurricane; Mayor Landrieu to speak at 3PM

As of 2 p.m., Harvey was located at 27.2 North, 96.4 West, or about 85 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, TX, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts. It was currently moving northwest at 10 mph.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu gives an update on city preparations at 3 p.m. Mobile viewers can watch here.

A mandatory evacuation for Cameron Parish was issued Thursday at 7 p.m. The order is for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway as of 6 a.m. on Friday. It includes the communities of Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, Holly Beach, Cameron, Creole, Grand Chenier, and Big Lake. Residents who live in the parish and are prone to flooding are also advised to make evacuation preparations. For more information, call 337-775-7048.

Devastating impacts are headed to Texas, but the impacts from Hurricane Harvey remain uncertain for Louisiana.

Forecasters said Harvey is expected to produce 15 to 25 inches of rain over the middle and upper Texas coast through Wednesday, with isolated maximum amounts of more than 35 inches possible. They warn rains from Harvey will cause "devastating and life-threatening flooding."

Wind is always a concern with any approaching tropical system but the greatest threat is often storm surge and the potential for heavy rainfall.

Late this week and through the weekend, the biggest impacts will occur in Southeast Texas and portions of Southwest Louisiana. The official Harvey forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has it slowing significantly or even stalling inland, resulting in a prolonged stretch of heavy rains for areas in and around Corpus Christi up to Houston, TX.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to cross the Texas coastline overnight tonight as a Category 3 hurricane. It will slow down and stall over the Texas Gulf Coast this weekend.

Harvey will remain well to our west for the weekend. However, by Sunday there will be increasing tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing occasional showers and storms. Some of these will contain heavy tropical downpours.

Depending on the eventual track and size of Harvey, we may see extended periods of heavy rain for all of next week. Some rain should be expected with the possibility of flooding rains as well.

