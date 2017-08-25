David: Harvey expected to increase rain chances Sunday into next week

Hurricane Harvey is expected to cross the Texas coastline overnight tonight as a Category 3 hurricane. It will slow down and stall over the Texas Gulf Coast this weekend.

Harvey will remain well to our west for the weekend. However, by Sunday there will be increasing tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico bringing occasional showers and storms. Some of these will contain heavy tropical downpours.

Depending on the eventual track and size of Harvey, we may see extended periods of heavy rain for all of next week. Some rain should be expected with the possibility of flooding rains as well.

