Hurricane Harvey forces thousands of cruise ship passengers to stop in N.O.

The Freedom currently has 3,666 passengers on board. The Valor is carrying 3,628 passengers. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Hurricane Harvey sends thousands of Carnival Cruise ship passengers to New Orleans for an unscheduled stop.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the Carnival Freedom and Carnival Valor were originally scheduled to dock August 26 in Galveston, Texas. Carnival has redirected the ships to New Orleans because of the hurricane.

A carnival spokesperson says both ships will stop in New Orleans to "replenish fuel, fresh water and food supplies." The ships will continue their journey to Galveston as soon as it is safe.

The Freedom currently has 3,666 passengers on board. The Valor is carrying 3,628 passengers. Passengers will have the option to disembark and end their cruise in New Orleans. Carnival is recommending the passengers stay on board.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.