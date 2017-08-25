West Nile Virus found in St. Charles Parish

St. Charles Parish authorities say chicken blood samples tested positive for the West Nile Virus on the east bank of the parish.

The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostics Laboratory confirmed the positive samples in South Norco and Montz on Aug. 8, New Sarpy Aug. 15 and Red Church and South Ormond on Aug. 25.

Workers with Mosquito Control Services, Inc. have increased spraying against the insects. They are taking other abatement measures as well.

All residents are urged to take precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes. Residents should avoid being outside at dusk and dawn, wear long sleeves and long pants, and use repellent with DEET. Citizens can also help control the mosquito population by getting rid of breeding sites around their homes and businesses. Empty flower pot containers, children's toys, old tires or anything that holds water can become breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Click here for more information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to prevent contracting West Nile Virus.

