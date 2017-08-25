John Ehret doesn't skip a beat in Jamboree shutout win

John Ehret does not appear to be any worse for the wear after head coach Corey Lambert's firing three weeks before the season as the Patriots ran through Higgins in Jamboree play for a 27-0 win.

Quarterback Travis Mumphrey paced the Pats with two rushing touchdowns and one passing to Lorinzo Pinn, who also took an end-around to pay dirt.

New head coach Del Lee-Collins will face stiff competition in week one of the regular season as his team travels to perennial power West Monroe.

FOX 8 Football Friday debuts September 1st at 10:35 PM.

