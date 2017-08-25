New Orleanians prepare for Hurricane Harvey

Many New Orleanians aren't taking any chances when it comes to Hurricane Harvey.

Five fire stations in the city started sandbagging operations at 6 p.m. Friday. You'll find them at 987 Robert E. Lee Boulevard, 5403 Read Boulevard, 2118 Elysian Fields Avenue, 2000 Martin Luther King Boulevard and 4115 Woodland Drive.

New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell says the department will be filling sand bags 24 hours a day.

"It's important for people to understand if you are prone to flooding, do what you need to do to protect your assets, get your vehicles up to high ground, get sand bags to protect from water that may be lapping at your door so, we urge people to take those precautions," said McConnell.

The Fire and Police Departments as well as EMS also have their response plan in place.

"We have 24 high-water vehicles here in the city staged and ready to go, we have a comprehensive plan, we will respond together to flooding incidents and calls for service from the citizens," said McConnell.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu says at this time no evacuations are planned for New Orleans even though the city's drainage system remains at diminished capacity. But, he's urging residents to stay alert. The concern is that Harvey could stall for days causing flooding in our area.

"Right now, we're planning to shelter in place in the event that the worse circumstances occur, if we get 5 to 10 inches over 96 hours we'll be able to handle that. If we get 5 to 10 times two in two hours in a small place you can expect some localized flooding in the City of New Orleans with particular attention to the West side of the Industrial Canal, that is what we know today," said Landreiu.

The NOFD Chief says they have 39 rescue boats ready to go should they be needed. Barricades have also been pre-staged at flood prone intersections.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.