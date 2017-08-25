New Orleanians prepare for Hurricane Harvey

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.more>>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.more>>
Many New Orleanians aren't taking any chances when it comes to Hurricane Harvey Five fire stations in the city started sandbagging operations at 6 p.m. Friday.more>>
A lack of material has halted work in Grand Isle as the tiny island in Jefferson Parish braces for possible erosion of its shore due to surf created by Hurricane Harvey.more>>
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.more>>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.more>>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.more>>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.more>>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.more>>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.more>>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.more>>
