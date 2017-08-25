Edna Karr begins title defense with jamboree victory over West Jefferson

Edna Karr jumped out to an early 9-0 lead Friday night at Behrman Stadium and never looked back en route to a 29-13 victory over West Jefferson.

The Cougars' defense gained an early lead when Jamier Jackson got a safety and later, the senior defensive lineman rumbled more than half the field for a fumble return for a touchdown. On offense, Chance Carroll hauled in a score while Ahmad Antoine and Skylar Parry both reached the end zone on the ground.

West Jefferson hung tough with scores from Dijon Singleton and Tavis Hart.

Both teams hit the road to start the regular season with Karr at St. Paul's and West Jeff at Hahnville.

FOX 8 Football Friday returns September 1st at 10:35 p.m. with highlights from around the state and recruiting analysis.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.