Edna Karr begins title defense with jamboree victory over West Jefferson

Edna Karr jumped out to an early 9-0 lead Friday night at Behrman Stadium and never looked back en route to a 29-13 victory over West Jefferson.more>>
For more than a decade now, the Saints have been a fantasy football gold mine. With Drew Brees, the scoring is seemingly endless, and his targets, from receiver to tight end to halfback, have all flourished at times.more>>
John Ehret does not appear to be any worse for the wear after head coach Corey Lambert's firing three weeks before the season as the Patriots ran through Higgins in Jamboree play for a 27-0 win.more>>
LSU officials said the Tigers’ season opener against BYU in Houston remains as scheduled, as of now. They added they are actively monitoring the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Texas and that they are in contact with officials and representatives in Houston.more>>
In this edition of FFF, I try to rid ourselves of four preseason games, an outlandish Twitter post by a soccer play, and where to watch "the big one" between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Conor "Notorious" McGregor.more>>
