Rouses grocery store robbed at gunpoint

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Rouses grocery store.

Police say the robbery happened just before 4 a.m. in the Rouses located at 4500 Tchoupitoulas Street.

According to police, two employees were forced into the store by an unknown black male armed with a gun. The suspect then forced the employees inside of the manager’s office and demanded that they open the safe. They complied and the suspect fled out of the back door with an unknown amount of cash.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

