Juan Kincaid throws first pitch for Baby Cakes

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Sports director Juan Kincaid headlined FOX 8 night out at the ballpark Friday with a first pitch that came up just shy of the batter's box.

The Baby Cakes went on to win, 5-4, in ten innings.

