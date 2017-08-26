Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro aware defense has greater challenges ahead

The Saints defense sacked the Chargers eight time in their second preseason game and if it weren't for a pick-six thrown by Ryan Nassib, New Orleans would have pitched a shutout.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro spoke one-on-one with Sean Fazende leading up to the Saints' third preseason game and cautioned that while the growth from one week to another is encouraging, there is plenty of trepidation about the results so far.

"At the same time, I understand Philip Rivers wasn't out there, that's the the kind of guys we're going to be facing. We have Sam Bradford first week then Tom Brady so you have to kind of take the film for what it's worth but at the same time, we're going to face better offenses,"says Vaccaro.

The next test will be tonight against the Houston Texans who are expected to start fourth-year pro Tom Savage ahead of rookie DeShaun Watson. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include the full interview with Vaccaro.

