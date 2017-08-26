Shooting in Milneburg leaves two men injured

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Milneburg Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Athis Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of the home and another male suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital by EMS where their conditions are currently unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

