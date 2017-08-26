AFR: Five players to watch in Saints vs Texans game

The Saints finally return to the Superdome after playing their first two preseason games on the road. So here's five players the Who-Dats should keep their eyes on tonight.

1.) Adrian Peterson

There's no official word on if he will go Saturday night, but if he does, No. 28 will command a lot of attention. His play has really picked up these last two weeks of camp in both joint practices. He's a contact running back who does his best work when he's able to bounce off defenders. It would be nice for him to get a few reps of doing that before the season starts.

2.) Ted Ginn, Jr.

Ginn has had an inconsistent camp to date. For every nice play he's made, he's also had an ugly drop. He's not in any danger of losing a roster spot, but it would be nice to see him flash some big-play ability in a game. The only image we've seen of him thus far in the preseason, is that dropped touchdown pass against Cleveland.

3.) Linebackers

There's no doubt the Saints linebackers have shown growth. What I'll be curious to see Saturday night is who will lineup with the first unit. They've rotated between A.J. Klein, Manti Te'o, Craig Roberston and Alex Anzalone. Tonight will be the closest thing to a real game. Thus, whomever lines up at starter Saturday night, could give a clue as to who will be there in the season opener. Plus, it would be nice to see them pick up where they left off last week.

4.) Starting Offensive line

This is one of the best defensive fronts in football. There's no word on if Ryan Ramczyk will play tonight, but with or without him the Saints will still have their hands full. If they perform well, that will be a good sign of where they are.

5.) Coverage units

Last week's stellar special teams play was encouraging. Between Chris Banjo, Nate Stupar and Wil Lutz's 53-yard field goal, that part of the game looks much better. The key will be to carry that momentum into tonight's game against the Texans.

