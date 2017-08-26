Large whale washes ashore in Grand Isle - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Large whale washes ashore in Grand Isle

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: FOX 8 viewer Source: FOX 8 viewer
GRAND ISLE, LA (WVUE) -

It was a strange site on the beach in Grand Isle Saturday morning.

The State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating what may have caused a juvenile sperm whale to wash up on the shore. 

Crowds gathered as the whale was pulled on the shore by town workers. 

The whale was just under 30 feet and a town official said it appeared to have head injuries. 

