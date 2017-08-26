NOPD: One dead, one injured Canal Street stabbing

New Orleans police are investigating a stabbing on Canal Street that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to the scene, Saturday around 5:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Canal Street.

According to police, officers arrived on scene after getting a call of a disturbance at the McDonald's restaurant at 711 Canal Street. After arriving on scene, officers an unidentified man suffering from stab wounds to the chest and face. He was brought to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police also found a second victim on scene, who was suffering from a stab wound to the chest. That victim was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

