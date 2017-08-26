NOLA-based relief heads to Texas

New Orleans mobilized on a number of fronts Saturday, due to Hurricane Harvey.

As residents watched the huge hurricane buzz saw into Texas, they took precautions, for what may come, and organized relief for neighbors to the west.

They were a vital link for those left homeless by Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago.

Now, SBP, the group formerly known as St. Bernard project, is taking it's home rebuilding expertise west, to help those hurt by Harvey in Texas.

"Absolutely our people will get there, and help with the gutting and as soon as we can get rebuilding we will," said Zack Rosenberg with SBP.

While the SBP plans to move into Texas, the governor says Louisiana is not out of the woods yet.

"The main message for the people of Louisiana is to not become complacent," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Eighteen Louisiana parishes have declared a state of emergency, and there are mandatory evacuation orders in place for portions of three western Louisiana parishes, as rain bands are forecast to move in.

"It will drop a lot of rain into Louisiana, 7-to-13 inches," said Edwards.

For now, the most damage appears focused along the Texas coast, where workers with SBP, are ready to move in.

"It's a blessing for us, but it's heartbreaking, we need to get out there asap," said Jacob Najac, who works for Americorps and SBP.

He would be one of some 35,000 Americorps workers and volunteers helping rebuild in six disaster areas, with a group, that started in New Orleans.

SBP has rebuilt 1400 homes across the country, and 650 in New Orleans.

For now they will focus efforts on helping people avoid contractor fraud, and negotiate FEMA in Texas. But they say they will be sending volunteers to help gut and rebuild, in a matter of days.

